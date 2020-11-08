1/
Glen W. Carlson
1936 - 2020
Carlson, Glen W.
January 11, 1936 - September 26, 2020

Glen Carlson, 84, of Denver, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. He was the President of Advance Neon Sign Company, a member of Smoky Hill Rotary and served on the Board of Directors for Youth for Christ Denver for 30 years. Glen was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Carlson, and is survived by his daughters Melanie (Doug) Wallace and Teri Carlson, and his granddaughter Amanda Wallace. Private services were held. Memorial Contributions to Youth for Christ Denver, P.O. Box 101600, Denver, CO 80250, Campus Life Ministries.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
