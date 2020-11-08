Blair, Glenn

10/10/24 - 10/31/20



Glenn Raymond Blair Oct 10, 1924 - Oct 31, 2020 Resident of Denver was born in Fort Scott, Kansas to Mildred Grace Cornelison and Marion Blair. He was predeceased by his parents. He leaves his one true love and wife of over 71 years Nancy Lou Blair (known as Lou), sister Marilyn Jean Corporon, 2 children, 3 grandchildren, and a large extended family.



Glenn served in the Army in WW II, stationed in Germany in 1945, where he and a handful of other soldiers guarded thousands of prisoners. After the war Glenn was accepted into Lou's large family almost before they started dating. They were married in 1949 and remained in Denver. He graduated from Denver University in 1948 with a theater degree in acting, and subsequently performed at several venues in Colorado including the historic Elitch Theater. He got his law degree from Denver University Law School in 1958 and worked as an insurance analyst for many years at Allstate, where he was often asked to teach and assist at different offices throughout the western region.



Glenn enjoyed fishing (especially fly), family and friends, golf, working on his Macintosh computer, gardening, old-time radio preservation, music, investing, travel, tennis, cards, softball, reading, writing prose and poetry, and stamp and coin collecting. All but tennis and softball continued well into his nineties.



Glenn's wit and love for spontaneous performances-a quick song and dance or recitation-endeared him to everyone. To his family he was also wise counsel, great listener, teacher by example, and most of all a deeply loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who came through for you every single time. He will always be profoundly missed. His humor and theatricality live on in his children and grandchildren.



Besides Lou, Glenn is survived by his sister Marilyn (known as Jeanie), son Rick (Anne), daughter Betsy who shares so much of his personality (Jim), granddaughter Megan (Chris), and grandsons Nicholas and Gabriel.



The immediate family is having a small online gathering with a service to be announced when the pandemic is under better control.





