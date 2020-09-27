Tiedt, Glenn Frederick
10/18/1938 - 9/19/2020
Glenn passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lutheran Medical Center in Lakewood, CO. Glenn was born on October 18th, 1938 in Juneau, Alaska. He spent most of his life in the Western part of the United States. He worked for the US Government for many years and he retired with the Dept. of the Interior. He was engaged in many interesting jobs such as a program called "Rails to Trails". This involved getting approvals for renovations of various old rail roads to create hiking trails. He was also responsible for the management of Wild Horses in the Western States. This endeavor included relocating various herds to better feeding grounds as well as the horses' population.Glenn was a soccer referee for many years and an avid bicycler who rode "Ride the Rockies" numerous times as well as "The Ride Across Wyoming". In his later years, Glenn was a member of Mensa, an avid Bridge player and a member of numerous Book Clubs.Glenn loved the Theatre. He was a member of the Director's Society of the DCTC. He supported many local theatres. Glenn was a recipient of the Henry 2017-2017 Award as an Outstanding Theatre Benefactor. Glenn is survived by many friends and family to include his former wife Karen and their two children, Robert and Tamara. He is survived by his partner of 25 years Leslie Crispelle. Together they travelled extensively around the world. Glenn's two favorite destinations were Russia and Egypt. During a trip to Gibraltar, at the Rock of Gibraltar, a barbary ape, sat on Glenn's shoulder and groomed his hair - see picture. Glenn was a member of the Circumnavigators group whose members have all circumnavigated the world at least once. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held in the Spring 2021.