1/1
Glenn L. Rapp
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Rapp, Glen L.
Nov. 12, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2020

Beloved husband
of Dorothea Rapp, wonderful father of CJ Rapp and Deborah Barber, and loving grandfather of Margaret McWilliam, Justin and Timothy Rapp. Glen and Dorothea were married in 1948, for almost 70 years. He was raised in Northwood, Iowa, graduated from Iowa State University with honors in Electrical Engineering. At 17 he joined the Navy and was in the V-12 Program. His first job was an engineer for Graybar Electric in Denver. Having an entrepreneur spirit he was interested in sales, at age 25 he earned the position of Regional Manager, Rocky Mountain Maytag Company and relocated to Tucson, AZ. Later the family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he was an engineer for Lincoln Power Co. In 1972 he started his first company, Glen Rapp & Co. in Denver, followed by Glenco Distributing, 1978 - 2008. He was ingenious and developed an account-sweeping procedure to reduce interest rate cost; Women's Bank of Denver adopted his technique. He was a self-starter, recognized as a humble, kind and honest man of integrity. He had a winning, handsome smile. Interests included chess, bridge, fishing, travel and pheasant hunting. He was a strong but humble genius who is missed. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Cathedral, outdoors at All Soul's Walk, Fri, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. John's Cathedral or Salvation Army. Visit monarchsociety.com for full obituary.




Published in Denver Post from Sep. 20 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. John's Cathedral, outdoors at All Soul's Walk
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
