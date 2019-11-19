Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
View Map
Gloria Berger


1948 - 2019
Gloria Berger Obituary
Berger, Gloria
Jean
Sept. 18, 1948 - Nov. 13, 2019

Gloria Jean Berger passed away at 71 years of age on November 13, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time. Gloria resided in Denver, Colorado the last 21 years of her life and although she never forgot her Texas roots she considered Colorado her home.
Gloria was born in Houston, Texas to Hazel and Joseph Frederick. She attended Reagan High School and took classes at the University of Houston and Arapahoe Community College. She had a long and rewarding career as a senior legal secretary with the Baker Botts law firm in both their Houston and Dallas offices. After moving to Denver, Gloria was active in the community and worked with the Women's Guild of Colorado Uplift, the Cardiac Care Committee of Children's Hospital, Save Our Youth and the Red Hat Club. Gloria and her husband attended many functions supporting these and other organizations.
Gloria loved to travel and particularly enjoyed cruise vacations. She and her husband sailed Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean on several different occasions and shared many fond memories of those travels. She also traveled all over the west and southwest with her husband in their airplane and made many trips to Texas to see family and friends.
Gloria loved her dogs, Manny and Penny, and loved their predecessors Murphy, Ginger, Mitzi and Jade. She loved her favorite Mexican food restaurant in Denver and came to know the waitstaff on a first name basis. She was an extraordinarily fun person and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Walter and by her children Travis, Tracey and Shelley. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sydney, Daniel, Ray, Margo, David and Haddie, and by great granddaughter Carsyn. Also by her sister, Barbara Love and brother in law Paul Love. Services will be held at Horan and McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 E. County Line Rd., Centennial, Co. 80122 on Friday, November 22 at 10AM beginning with a viewing followed by a chapel service at noon.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 19, 2019
