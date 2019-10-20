|
Grossman, Gloria
Dr. Gloria Grossman, 91, of Denver, passed away October 1, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Louis. Survived by son Jeff Grossman, daughters Laurie (Dr. Neil) Segall, and Rachel Cohen; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Interment was in Scottsdale, AZ. Memorial service to be held at Brookdale Park Place Auditorium, 111 N. Emerson St., Denver, CO 80218 on Thursday, Oct. 24th at 2 PM. Full Obituary at www.FeldmanMortuary.com
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019