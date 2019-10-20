Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookdale Park Place Auditorium
111 N. Emerson St.
Denver, CO
Dr. Gloria Grossman, 91, of Denver, passed away October 1, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Louis. Survived by son Jeff Grossman, daughters Laurie (Dr. Neil) Segall, and Rachel Cohen; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Interment was in Scottsdale, AZ. Memorial service to be held at Brookdale Park Place Auditorium, 111 N. Emerson St., Denver, CO 80218 on Thursday, Oct. 24th at 2 PM. Full Obituary at www.FeldmanMortuary.com
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019
