Gloria J. Tripp


1953 - 2019
Tripp, Gloria J.
June 19, 1953 - July 9, 2019

Gloria J. Tripp passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 9th, 2019, at Littleton Adventist Hospital of complications from ovarian cancer. She graduated from Arvada West High School in 1971. After graduating, Gloria became a Denver Broncos Cheerleader. She had a wonderful experience of traveling with the team to the 1977 Super Bowl. Gloria was an interior designer for 27 years with Chuck Wells & Associates in the Denver Design District. She loved her job and all the clients she worked with. Gloria truly lived life to the fullest. She cherished her family and friends. She is survived by her Mother, Nancy Tripp, and brother, Tom Tripp, both from Denver, CO. At Gloria's request, services will be private for the family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019
