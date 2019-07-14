|
|
Markos, Gloria "Jean"
5/21/1940 - 7/11/2019
79, born in Califonia, she graduated South High School and then attended Denver University. While doing her internship she met Costa "Mark" Markos, whom she married and they had two children Gregg and Rene. Jean is survived by her son Gregg. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rene and husband Mark. Services will be held on 7/19/19 at 9:30 am burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Denver Dumb Friends League and The Denver Rescue Mission in her name.
Published in Denver Post from July 14 to July 19, 2019