Perschbacher, Gloria
April 21, 1932 - November 15, 2019
Gloria Marie Backlund Perschbacher passed away peacefully the morning of November 15th after a gradual decline in her health. Gloria was born on April 21, 1932 in Comfort Township/Mora,Minnesota. She was a Denver resident since 1958. On December 28, 1959, she married John Chester Perschbacher, living happily until his passing in 1996.
In 2016, to be close to her son Scott, Gloria moved to Thompsons Station, Tennessee, where she lived the remainder of her life.
Gloria is survived by two children (and spouses) Scott Perschbacher (Anne), Kristina Barbachano (Fernando); four grandchildren Colin Perschbacher, John Barbachano, Carolina Barbachano and Ashley Perschbacher. Gloria is also survived by her sister Betty Calkins and her brothers Gerald Backlund and Leslie Nelson. She is preceded in death by her husband John, her brothers Robert Nelson and Steve Nelson.
Gloria loved to cook, sew and hike. She spent most every Friday hiking throughout the mountains of Colorado with a group known as the "Humdingers". Gloria was a longtime member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she sang in the church choir for many years.
Gloria will be greatly missed.
We will celebrate Gloria's life at her beloved church in Denver at a date to be announced.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 27, 2019