Gloria R. Kennison


1931 - 2019
Gloria R. Kennison Obituary
Kennison, Gloria R.

87, passed away in Denver, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline Anderson of Denver, her children John Kennison (Donna) of Jacksonville, Florida, Leigh Kennison of Denver, Colorado and grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Joel, and Jordan Kennison, and Danielle Brovich. A special thanks goes out from the family to the Hansens and Dewalds, whose friendship has meant much. Gloria was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ruth Gallatin Anderson and John R. Anderson, and her husband Albert Kennison. Visit monarchsociety.com for full obituary and service information.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2019
