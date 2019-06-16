|
Burnett, Glynn
"The Count"
1943 - 2019
Glynn Michael Burnett
1943 - 2019
Glynn Michael Burnett, 75, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 with family and friends during his recent stay at his home in New York. Born at USMA, West Point, the adventure begins. Fondly referred to as "The Count" by many friends, The Count was a long time Denver resident, travel agent and world adventurer. Glynn was known by an extensive and close group of global friends, acquaintances and clients through his years of work with Travel Gallery, Travelers Edge and as an independent. He specialized in business travel for clients throughout the world. After a life of world travel through the United States, Western and Eastern Europe, Central and South America, Asia and parts of the world that are unknown to most; he semi retried with over 40 years of travel experience. In semi-retirement "The Count's" destinations were mostly limited to Asia where he enjoyed converging in the company of longtime, close and newly acquired friends as they continued their adventurous lives of comradery. Survived by an extended family group, an intimate, respectful and appropriate service will be held in New York at the family resting place. We, the family of Count Michael, express our thanks and blessings to all who have contributed to a life well lived and hope that you all live life as well.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019