Young, Gordon
1947 - 02/19/2020
Gordon S Young of Aurora, CO was born to Donald and Norma Young in 1947. With a gentle snow outside and his closest family by his side, Gordon passed away quietly on February 19, 2020. He graduated from Westminster HS in 1965 and went on to serve in the Vietnam War with the US Navy. Back home he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at CSU in Ft. Collins. Gordon taught at Overland HS, Eaglecrest HS., Thunderridge MS, and Grandview HS.and was involved in the development of the district's STEM program. Gordon is survived by his wife Ann, son Jason (Kerry) and son Chris (Erica). A mentor and role model to countless students and fellow teachers, Gordon's bright and generous personality will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Retired Employees of Cherry Creek Schools Scholarship Fund or to The Hospice of Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 25, 2020