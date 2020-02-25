Home

POWERED BY

Gordon Young


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Young Obituary
Young, Gordon
1947 - 02/19/2020

Gordon S Young of Aurora, CO was born to Donald and Norma Young in 1947. With a gentle snow outside and his closest family by his side, Gordon passed away quietly on February 19, 2020. He graduated from Westminster HS in 1965 and went on to serve in the Vietnam War with the US Navy. Back home he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at CSU in Ft. Collins. Gordon taught at Overland HS, Eaglecrest HS., Thunderridge MS, and Grandview HS.and was involved in the development of the district's STEM program. Gordon is survived by his wife Ann, son Jason (Kerry) and son Chris (Erica). A mentor and role model to countless students and fellow teachers, Gordon's bright and generous personality will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Retired Employees of Cherry Creek Schools Scholarship Fund or to The Hospice of Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -