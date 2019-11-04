|
|
Buck, Grace (Reagan)
January 3rd 1959 - October 7th 2019
Gracie joined her mom JoAnn & her sister Susie in the fields of heaven. She is survived by her husband Steve, her daughters Sarah & Sam, her father William Reagan, her siblings Sally (Mike) Lynch, Maggie Graham, Katie Ziegert , Jim Reagan, numerous nieces & nephews. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She was loved beyond words and is missed beyond measure. A Celebration of her life will be held on November 9th, 1-5pm at 1071 S. Holland Ct., Lakewood, CO 80226. Food and drinks will be provided.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019