Grace DeMott
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMott, Grace 1/8/1933 - 3/30/2020 Grace Mary Bowlby DeMott, age 87, passed away at her home in Denver, CO, surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband George S. DeMott and is survived by daughters Christine DeMott, Cynthia (Terry) Clark, Irene (Peter) Grundin, Martha DeMott and 7 grandchildren. Grace was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was our guiding light and will be dearly missed. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation http://www.bcrf.org Visit AllVeterans.com for full obituary.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved