DeMott, Grace 1/8/1933 - 3/30/2020 Grace Mary Bowlby DeMott, age 87, passed away at her home in Denver, CO, surrounded by her loving family on March 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband George S. DeMott and is survived by daughters Christine DeMott, Cynthia (Terry) Clark, Irene (Peter) Grundin, Martha DeMott and 7 grandchildren. Grace was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was our guiding light and will be dearly missed. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation http://www.bcrf.org Visit AllVeterans.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020.