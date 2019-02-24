Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
View Map
Grace Kajer Obituary
Kajer, Grace
"Lisa"
May 11, 1941 - February 18, 2019

77, of Arvada,
Colorado, passed away unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest on February 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James Kajer; son, Mark Mills and daughter, Meredith Mills. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Lutheran Medical Center in the Emergency Room for 19 years and then volunteered in the Pet Therapy Program at Lutheran Medical Center for 8 years with her dog. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood, Colorado 80227. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In Lisa's memory, donations may be made to any pet rescue institution of your choice.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019
