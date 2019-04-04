|
|
Steiert, Grace
Born 1925, passed April 3, 2019. Grace was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Steiert and their son David Steiert. Survived by children James (Mary Jo) Steiert, John (Connie) Steiert, Robert (Jan) Steiert, Donald (Linda) Steiert, Thomas Steiert, Mary (Ryan) Rhinehart, Catherine (Bruce) Niemeyer, and Diane (Edward) Keely. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Recitation of rosary will be Friday 7:00 P.M. at Drinkwine Family Chapel with Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Full obit details at www.drinkwinemortuary.com
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019