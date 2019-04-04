Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Drinkwine Family Chapel
. 999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Steiert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Steiert


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Steiert Obituary
Steiert, Grace

Born 1925, passed April 3, 2019. Grace was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Steiert and their son David Steiert. Survived by children James (Mary Jo) Steiert, John (Connie) Steiert, Robert (Jan) Steiert, Donald (Linda) Steiert, Thomas Steiert, Mary (Ryan) Rhinehart, Catherine (Bruce) Niemeyer, and Diane (Edward) Keely. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Recitation of rosary will be Friday 7:00 P.M. at Drinkwine Family Chapel with Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Full obit details at www.drinkwinemortuary.com
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now