|
|
Wanner, Grace
Bunny Haff Blood-Smyth
07/26/1924 - 12/04/2019
Grace Haff "Bunny" Blood-Smyth Wanner, died Tuesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Days before, she and her family celebrated Thanksgiving in her home of 63 years. She was ninety-five.
She was born July 26, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to Gertrude Haff Blood-Smyth and Matthew Richard Liddon Blood-Smyth. She attended Graland Country Day School and graduated from Kent School for Girls in 1941. She attended Colorado College, majored in Sociology and graduated in 1944. During her senior year at Colorado College, she was featured as "Coed of the Week." A quote that rang true for Bunny's life said, "Her greatest attribute is that of laughing heartily at her own jokes even if no one else does." The article cited her "chief virtue as liking everything, particularly a serviceman named, Jack."
Bunny and John Jay 'Jack' Wanner married at the Church of the Ascension in Denver on October 8, 1948. They honeymooned at the Wanner Cabins outside Pinedale WY, where they went deer hunting, carried home the harvest together and upon their return, found Jack's father waiting to greet them on the cabin porch.
Jack's career as a petroleum engineer took them to Rangely CO, Casper WY, Cody WY, and Billings, MT. In 1956 they moved back to Denver for good. Bunny immersed herself in life there. She raised her daughters, their pets, and their friends. She and Jack shared the West with their girls; running rivers, camping, skiing, hiking, fishing, exploring dead end roads. Her sense of place was anchored by her love of Denver, the western landscapes and her Irish citizenship from Kilkee, County Clare.
Involvement could have been her middle name. She loved to play bridge. She never turned down a game and was a member of many groups until just before her death. She was a member of Scio, Tuesday Morning Class, Monday Forum, Monday Literary Club, Eclectics, Investment Club, Junior League, and Colonial Dames. She volunteered for the Denver Santa Claus Shop. In her later years she joined the Schlessman YMCA and worked with a personal trainer, took Pilates, and got massages. She was an avid reader all her life, followed the stock market, and kept up with world events. She watched PBS news every night and her "Sunday shows" that covered the previous week in depth.
Bunny will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her sense of humor, her curiosity, her generosity, her opinions, her steel-trap memory, her love of popcorn and M&M Blizzards. We all wonder: who will now correct our English grammar?
Bunny was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Jack; her parents; brother, Liddon Blood-Smith; and infant sister, Gwendoline. She is survived by her daughters Jan Cody Wanner and partner Richard Ailes of Lafayette CO; Gail Wanner (Tom) Swinson of Alexandria VA; grandchildren, Joe Snooks of Denver CO; Corinne (Garrison) Doctor of Lafayette CO; Emily Swinson from Denver CO; Andrew (Lisa) Swinson of Nashville TN.
Per Bunny's request, there will be a private family graveside service in February. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019