Grady Towns

Towns, Grady

September 9, 2020



Grady Wilbert Towns passed peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning, September 9, 2020.



In 1956, Grady graduated from Langston Junior/Senior High School in Hot Springs, Arkansas; received a B.S. degree (Biology) with honors from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (formerly Arkansas AM&N); and an M.S. degree (Biology) and a PhD (Ecology) from the University of Utah. He credited his success and remained grateful to the AM&N educators at that Historically Black College and University, who imparted the life skills of toughness, spirituality, focus, and endurance.



A Veteran of the United States Army, he worked on classified projects at Utah's Dugway Proving Ground. He spent his 30-year Federal career with the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as one of few Black natural resource scientists. As an Ecologist, he assessed environmental impacts of large controversial projects - often negotiating with private landowners and State and Federal regulators, international government representatives, military officers, and elected officials. He encouraged Black students to consider scientific careers, to be prepared and open to career opportunities, and to use their education and skills to "do good."



Grady made civic contributions as Vice-President of a 490-family Homeowners' Association. He was President of the 500-member Slippers-n-Slider's Ski Club that is committed to introducing Blacks to winter sports; he also nominated the first Black person to be inducted into the prestigious Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. He and his local golfing buddies painted Our Faith Baptist Church in the heart of Denver's Five Points. He also worked on Presidential campaigns, and refurbished computers for inner-city families.



He was predeceased by Viola Banks Miller, mother; Bennie Towns, father; and James Towns, brother. Ever devoted to family, he is survived by Eleanor Saunders Towns, wife of 43 years; Erika Wyrick Klafehn, daughter; Brandon Scott Towns, son; Adrian Joseph Towns, Grandson; Miles Xavier Klafehn, Grandson; Isabel Alyssa Towns, Granddaughter; Berniece Towns Frenche, sister; several cousins and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.





