Gregory Francis Pfeifer was born on June 17, 1949 in Fargo, North Dakota to Raymond Francis Pfeifer and Dolores Eva Wosick. He proudly served in the United States Navy before attending the University of Colorado in Boulder where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. Greg owned and operated his own residential contracting company. He was a member of the Cherry Creek Toastmasters, Cherry Creek Chamber of Commerce, Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado - Boulder, Attitude Adjustment in Denver, Colorado and White River Meeting in Taney County, Missouri. He was also a life-time member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 913 in Branson, Missouri.

Greg and Gabriela Ward were married on October 19, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. They moved to Forsyth, Missouri from Edgewater, Colorado in 2017.

Greg entered into rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Cox Medical Center Branson in Branson, Missouri at the age of 70.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond F. Pfeifer and Dolores E. Wosick.

He is survived by his wife Gabriela Ward of Forsyth, Missouri; son, Jason Pfeifer, his wife Mindy and their two daughters, Amaya and Kiara of Westminster, Colorado; three brothers, Garrett Pfeifer and Guy Pfeifer both of Nederland, Colorado; George Pfeifer and his wife Sharon of St. Paul, Minnesota; two sisters, Mary Pfeifer Dahl from Moorhead, Minnesota and Marcia Pfeifer and her husband Steve Susich from Garden Valley, Minnesota.

Services will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO with military honors. Because of the Covid-19 virus, the date and time will be announced for June. Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors in Branson.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Greg, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 913, P. O. Box 632, Branson, MO 65615 (in memo please put "In Memory of Greg Pfeifer") or Taney County Animal Control, 255 Critter Trail, Hollister, MO 65672.





