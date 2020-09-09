1/1
Gregory McDaniel
1966 - 2020
McDaniel, Gregory
6/9/1966 - 8/20/2020

Gregory Kenneth
McDaniel, 54, of Lake- wood, CO, passed away on August 20, 2020. Greg was born in Denver on June 9, 1966, to Guy Kenneth McDaniel and Marjorie (Minter) McDaniel. Greg graduated from Alameda High School in 1984. Greg was proud of his work at the Denver Mint, where he worked from 1999 to 2018, and he was a 30 year member of the Englewood Elks, where he was the Exalted Ruler in 1992-93.

He was preceded in death by his father, Guy McDaniel. He is survived by his mother Marjorie of Lakewood and his brothers Geffrey (Ellen) of Westminster and Garrison of Lakewood. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Englewood Elks Lodge, a luncheon at the Lodge to follow.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Englewood Elks Lodge
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

September 8, 2020
From the family: If you wish to send flowers, please send them to the Englewood Elks Lodge. The link posted here will not get the flowers to the memorial service.
Ellen McDaniel
Family
