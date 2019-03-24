|
Downing, Gregory Walker
December 19, 1971 - March 5, 2019
It is with deep sorrow that the Downing family shares the unexpected loss of Gregory Walker Downing of heart failure at the age of 47. At Cherry Creek High School, Greg excelled in sports, winning state titles in tennis and setting a long standing record in track with the discus. He was a member of the the competitive choir, The Meistersingers, which began a lifetime love of music. Greg attended Bucknell University and the University of Colorado, graduating with a degree in economics. He worked briefly in New York City, returning to Denver for the rest of his life.
Greg loved being outdoors in Colorado, especially on multi-family camping trips, skiing, climbing the Fourteeners, playing golf with his dad and on road trips with his friends. A sometime runner, he and his family have fond memories of theme-dressing for several Bay to Breakers races in San Francisco and vacations in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
Greg struggled long and hard with bipolar disorder, which changed his life. The unwavering support of his sister, Julie and his many loyal friends were his lifelines. To these and his medical team, our gratitude is boundless. His two cats, Gus and Po, also were treasured companions. Greg's warmth, sense of humor, laughter and gregarious nature were his hallmarks. Most of all, he would want to be remembered as a good friend.
A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Pinehurst Country Club on March 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Memorial donations may be directed to the National Association for the Mentally Ill (www.nami.org) or Cherry Creek Court Club, c/o Box 460304, Aurora, CO 80046. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019