Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Logan Cemetery
Guy L. Schottler


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guy L. Schottler Obituary
Schottler, Guy L.

COL Guy L. Schottler, 80, died on May 2 in Lone Tree, CO. He was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in Norfolk, NE, the son of Ervin and Frankie (Gage) Schottler.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Matthew T. Schottler. Guy is survived by wife Dee M. Schottler, son Jeffrey L. (Jeanine) Schottler, and grandchildren Sofia M. and Matthew L. Schottler.
Service with military honors will be held at Fort Logan Cemetery on May 15 at 2 p.m.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019
