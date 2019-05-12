|
|
Schottler, Guy L.
COL Guy L. Schottler, 80, died on May 2 in Lone Tree, CO. He was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in Norfolk, NE, the son of Ervin and Frankie (Gage) Schottler.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son Matthew T. Schottler. Guy is survived by wife Dee M. Schottler, son Jeffrey L. (Jeanine) Schottler, and grandchildren Sofia M. and Matthew L. Schottler.
Service with military honors will be held at Fort Logan Cemetery on May 15 at 2 p.m.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019