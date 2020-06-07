Guy R. Kaskie
1935 - 2020
Kaskie, Guy R.
03/24/1935 - 05/03/2020

Guy R. Kaskie, OP, 85, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Guy suffered from complications due to Parkinson's disease.

Guy is preceded in death by his parents Everett Kaskie and Mayme (Schwartz) Kaskie of Des Moines, IA, and sister Barbara Wood of Omaha, NE.

Guy is survived by his wife, Darlene, of 53 years; daughters Deanna Kaskie, and Carrie Brue (Bruce) and sons Michael Kaskie, and Christopher Kaskie (Ashley); grandchildren Tyler, Megan, and Melissa Brue, and McKaylee Kaskie; his sister, Patricia Coy; and a host of relatives and friends.

Guy loved watching the Chicago Cubs, playing bridge, and enjoying the beautiful Colorado mountains. A Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, 3053 W. 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211; Parkinson Association of the Rockies, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222; or Lutheran Medical Center Hospice, 3210 Lutheran Parkway, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
