Sparhawk, H. Edwin
11/28/1934 - 04/05/2019
Harry Edwin "Ed"
Sparhawk, 84, of Little- ton, CO passed into his Savior's arms on April 5, 2019, joining his wife, Jane, of 60 years. Ed was a loving husband, dedicated father and faithful in service to church and community. He is survived by four sons, Steven (Ardell), Michael (Maggie), James and John (Rita); 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He will be remembered on April 22, 7:00 PM at South Fellowship Church, 6560 S. Broadway, Littleton CO 80121. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Food Bank at South Fellowship.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019