Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Englewood
3500 South Logan Street
Englewood, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. LeRoy Byers


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. LeRoy Byers Obituary
Byers, H. LeRoy
10/24/1928 - 8/18/2019

Long time Denver resident, LeRoy Byers passed away peacefully this August at the age of 90. A Korean War veteran, first class postman, midget race car driver and owner, professional racing photographer, and avid collector, LeRoy led the full life with the checkered flag finish. A gentle and kind man, LeRoy will be greatly missed, "by golly". A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Englewood, 3500 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO on September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.