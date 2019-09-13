|
|
Byers, H. LeRoy
10/24/1928 - 8/18/2019
Long time Denver resident, LeRoy Byers passed away peacefully this August at the age of 90. A Korean War veteran, first class postman, midget race car driver and owner, professional racing photographer, and avid collector, LeRoy led the full life with the checkered flag finish. A gentle and kind man, LeRoy will be greatly missed, "by golly". A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Englewood, 3500 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO on September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019