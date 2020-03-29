|
Toepfer, H. Victor
12/26/1930 - 03/23/2020
H. Victor "Vic" Toepfer was born in Victoria, Kansas on December 26, 1930 to Victor and Eleanor Toepfer, and passed in Denver on March 23, 2020. He has left behind his wife, Marilyn Toepfer; children Barbara Patrin and Ruth (John) Schmuki; and one grandchild, Matthew Patrin.
He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and earned his living in kitchen design and sales. He was honorably discharged from the US Air Force, and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Airport Operating Minimums in Germany.
He was an incredible ballroom dancer, volunteered for the church and food bank, a USAF Veteran of the Korean War, a loving, considerate and kind father and grandfather, and had the biggest heart ever.
A memorial graveside service with military honors will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 29, 2020