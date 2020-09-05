1/
Hal Gluskoter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gluskoter, Hal

My beloved husband, and the love of my life, Hal Gluskoter, died on September 3, 2020 after a short illness. He left three amazing children, Alon BenGal and his wife, Lotte, who live in Israel, Steve Gluskoter and his wife, Janet, in Colorado, and Cara Gluskoter, residing in Florida; He also leaves three adoring grandchildren, Naomi BenGal, Raviv Bengal, and Sam Gluskoter.

Hal will be missed by many family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 6 at 11:45AM. Because of the corona virus, it will be streamed online. Please visit Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel at the time of the service.

If it is your desire to remember Hal, may we suggest donating to your favorite charity, your local food bank, or the candidate of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved