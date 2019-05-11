|
Jade, Halo
Halo Jade, age 13, reclaimed her angel wings on April 23rd, 2019 in the loving arms of her parents at their home in Lakewood, CO after a courageous battle with cancer.
Halo was born on January 3rd, 2006 in Missouri to Mercedes Jade and IR Baboon. A few months into her life, Halo united with her forever mom, Jennifer Russell, in Iowa City, IA. Six years later, Halo also united with her forever dad, Tom Kubly. At an early age, it was obvious that Halo loved her family and playing funny pranks on her mom and grandma. She once hid a whole carton of eggs without breaking a single one.
Most importantly, she provided an endless reservoir of love. Halo was highly intuitive to the health and emotions of those close to her; always providing plenty of kisses, especially with the Russell girls. She loved children and brought smiles to everyone she met. Even the squirrels and rabbits enjoyed her interactive playfulness.
Besides being a sweetheart, Halo truly loved exploring new places. She went on many adventures, including several hiking and camping excursions, Yellowstone, White Sands, and even New York City. She enjoyed swimming in Denver's Bear Creek and running wild in the sandpit at Thornberry Dog Park in Iowa City. Halo was also ecstatic about opening presents and Easter egg hunts.
Halo is now reunited with her doggy cousins, Wrigley, Willow, Roscoe, Nelly, Lily, Gizmo, and Freckle, the cat. We were extremely fortunate to be blessed with her life, and she will be greatly missed but never forgotten. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local rescue shelter.
Published in Denver Post on May 11, 2019