Brown, Harley Dee
Harley Brown peacefully passed away Oct. 3, 2020 at the Frasier Meadows retirement community in Boulder. His son Kevin was at his bedside.
Harley was born May 29, 1932 in Heavener, Oklahoma, and spent his childhood living on a farm in that area. After his family moved to Arizona in 1947, he attended Glendale Union High School near Phoenix. He enlisted in the US Air Force during the Korean War and served in Korea as a ground safety specialist. With the help of the GI Bill, he then attended Arizona State University and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He married Marie Furlong in 1956, and their son Kevin was born in 1968.
Harley spent his professional career in the title insurance industry. He worked many years for Transamerica Title, including as its President and Chief Executive Officer. He and his family lived in Phoenix, Arizona and Orange County, California in addition to the Denver area. Once Harley decided at the height of his career that he wanted to focus more time and energy on his family, they moved back from California to Colorado. He retired in 2007. Harley and Marie lived in Centennial until the time of Marie's passing in 2015. Harley lived at Frasier Meadows since 2016.
Raised as a Southern Baptist, he later converted to Catholicism, and faith was an important part of his life.
Harley enjoyed reading about American history. He also loved going for long walks and spending time outdoors. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his son Kevin, daughter-in-law Veronica, and 2 beloved granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his father John Brown, mother Nora (Parent) Brown, his sister Gertrue Brown, as well as Marie.
Harley felt energized by people and had many friends. People were drawn to his optimistic attitude, his ready smile, and his friendly small-town manner. He never forgot his rural Oklahoma roots, and he remained a farm boy at heart his whole life.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family suggests donations to Catholic Charities of Denver or the Trail Winds Hospice Foundation.
No public ceremony is being planned at this time. Crist Mortuary in Boulder is handling cremation arrangements.
Please visit www.cristmortuary.com
to leave condolences.