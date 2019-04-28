|
|
Arney, Harold "Hal"
06/06/1936 - 04/09/2019
Harold "Hal" Arney, 82, passed away peacefully on April 09, 2019 at Lutheran Collier Hospice Center. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Arney. He is survived by daughters Colleen Welch (Mike) and Kathleen Arney. Grandfather to Alexander, Caitlin, and Ally. He will be remembered for his quick sense of humor, horrible puns, and bad Dad jokes. A celebration of Hal's life will take place at the small chapel at Faith Bible Chapel, 6225 Wright Street, Arvada, CO 80004 on Wednesday, May 29th at 3:00 PM.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019