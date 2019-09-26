|
|
Beier, Harold
February 7, 1928 - September 5, 2019
Harold Beier passed away at the age of 91. Harold was one of seven children born to Frederick and Ruth Beier. Attending both Colorado State University and the University of Denver where he graduated in 1947. Harold enlisted in the Army as a Med-Tech at Camp Pickett, VA and was discharged to Reserve duty in 1953. Harold's life was full with his passion for both ice hockey and his family. The University of Denver's Men's Ice Hockey program honored Harold with its Outstanding Service Award in 2003 and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. Harold shared his enthusiasm for the game by starting the DU Hockey Alumni Association. Wearing his signature red vest and bow tie Harold was always in the arena at both DU home & away games. Spending the last years of his life with nephew, David Nichols and his children. Harold is survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 21 grand nieces and nephews and numerous other great- grand nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 1:30 pm starting in Staging Area B. Please join us from 3:00 - 5:00 pm for a Celebration of Harold's life on the Denver University campus, Magness Arena-Ritchie Center, Gottesfeld Room, 2250 E. Jewell Ave, Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harold's honor to: University of Denver-Ritchie Center, Attn: The Beier Family Endowed Hockey Scholarship: 2201 East Asbury Ave., Denver, CO 80210.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019