1/1
Harold Eugene "Gene" Stevenson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stevenson, Harold Eugene "Gene"
11/12/1949 - 11/13/2020

Harold Eugene "Gene" Stevenson died of cancer at home on November 13, 2020, the day after his 71st birthday. He was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, graduated from Roosevelt High School and Iowa State University. He was married to Marilyn "Lyn" Steinke Stevenson for 50 years. He is survived by his wife and sons James "Jim" Stevenson (Jamie) and John Stevenson (Krissy), and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Larry Stevenson and sister Terri Stevenson Dunshee, both of Ames Iowa. Gene worked in the financial services industry for Great West Life and TIAA in Denver for 40 years.
A memorial service will be held for immediate family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.
For full obituary visit Horan and McConaty




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved