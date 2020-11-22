Stevenson, Harold Eugene "Gene"
11/12/1949 - 11/13/2020
Harold Eugene "Gene" Stevenson died of cancer at home on November 13, 2020, the day after his 71st birthday. He was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, graduated from Roosevelt High School and Iowa State University. He was married to Marilyn "Lyn" Steinke Stevenson for 50 years. He is survived by his wife and sons James "Jim" Stevenson (Jamie) and John Stevenson (Krissy), and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Larry Stevenson and sister Terri Stevenson Dunshee, both of Ames Iowa. Gene worked in the financial services industry for Great West Life and TIAA in Denver for 40 years.
A memorial service will be held for immediate family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
.
