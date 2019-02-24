|
Brokering, Harold H.
Harold Henry Brokering, 94, passed away peace- fully, February 18, 2019. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Helmbrecht), parents Rev Henry & Clara (Utz), brothers Paul A. and Rev. Herbert, sisters Gertrude Kinzer and Louisa.
Harold was born in Daykin, NE, graduated from Wartburg College, Wartburg Seminary and ordained by his father. He married the love of his life Dorothy L. Helmbrecht in Lytton, IA on June 12, 1948.
Harold was a parish pastor for over 40 years serving five parishes: Salem Lutheran, Lenexa KS, 1948-1955; American Memorial Lutheran, Denver, CO, 1955-1966; Calvary Lutheran, Grand Island, NE, 1966-1974; Bethel Lutheran, Windsor, CO 1974-1986; Bethlehem Lutheran, Longmont, CO, 1986-1989.
Harold is survived by son Paul J. Brokering (Sarah) Denver, CO; Karen Anderson, Denver, CO; Ruth Brunner, Windsor, CO; Cheryl Placzek (Dan) Grand Island, NE, nine grandchildren; Neysha, Ryan, Beth, Matthew, William, Kate, Josh, Luke, and John; and sixteen great grandchildren.
We will be celebrating his life Saturday, March, 9, 2019, 10:00 am, Bethel Lutheran Church, 328 Walnut St, Windsor, CO. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ELCA Missions, World Hunger or Wartburg Seminary. To extend condolences to the family go to marksfuneralservice.com
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019