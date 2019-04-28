|
|
Hein, Harold
August 31, 1934 - April 19, 2019
Harold D. Hein, Small Town Boy Who Saw the World, Dies at 84
Born on August 31, 1934 in Grainfield, Kansas to Matthew and Julia Hein, Harold Dean Hein was the youngest of six children and was given the nickname of "Tweety." During his childhood, he played various sports, including basketball and baseball. At the University of Kansas, Harold was the manager of the track team. Most importantly, while attending KU, Harold met the love of his life, Martha Ivon Olson, and their love story lasted 63 years. They married in 1957 and raised their family of four children in Arvada, Colorado. After graduation, Harold earned his CPA license and started working for the firm of Arthur Young, becoming partner in 1969. He also served as an MP in the Army Reserve, shortly after college. His profession allowed him to travel the world and he also enjoyed family vacations every summer. Many weekends and holidays were spent at their family cabin in Breckenridge. While on a cruise to Alaska in 2002, Harold sent an email saying that he had now visited all 50 states. Harold and Martha Ivon explored Europe on multiple river cruises and also experienced memorable trips traveling across Canada by train, visiting many Caribbean islands, as well as the Panama Canal. They passed their love of travel on to their children by generously arranging summer gatherings every two years that included their grandchildren and eventually their great-grandchildren. After leaving Arthur Young/Ernst and Young in 1990, Harold never retired but continued to help clients, family and friends with their taxes and estate planning. The Rocky Mountain Lions Club Eye Institute was lucky to have Harold as their treasurer for 30 years. The words his family, friends and coworkers would use to describe Harold are respected, kind, generous, dedicated, reliable and quiet but they would also point out that he was always up for anything, from parasailing to beer pong.
Survivors include his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren (soon to be five great-grandchildren.)
Wife, Martha Ivon Son Christopher, his wife Sue; their three children: Matthew, his wife Jillian and their baby due soon, Nicholas, his wife Courtney and their two sons Ryland and Jackson, Kristin, her husband Cesar, their son Julius and baby McKinley due soon.
Daughter Diane, her partner Jeffrey and her three daughters Kristi, Camille and Michaela; Daughter Jennifer, her husband Ben and their son Joshua
Daughter Andrea, her husband David and their sons Andrew and Brent
Sister Sally Dinkel
Sister in law Roberta "Birdie" Hein
Harold died on April 19, 2019. He suffered a stroke shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019