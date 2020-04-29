Knott, Harold Addington 11/24/1939 - 4/22/2020 Hal Knott, an exemplary family man and civil servant, passed away at age 80 after brief illness in Denver on April 22, 2020. His parents were Gladys Addington Knott of Yukon, OK and Harold Holcomb Knott of Montrose CO. Born in Denver, Hal was graduated from North High School and then Dartmouth College in 1961. He was commissioned and served five years as an active US Navy officer. This service included a year on a gunboat in the Mekong River Delta where he was awarded a Bronze Star by the U.S and South Vietnamese governments for bravery in firefights. Later, Hal rose to the rank of captain in the US Navy Reserve. Over the next three decades, Hal worked for the federal and Colorado state governments. He held several leadership positions in the State Department of Local Affairs where he assisted counties and municipalities around the state. Hal's straightforward, practical and friendly management style enhanced relations with local officials. He additionally facilitated the integration of the Office of Emergency Management into the Department. With a broad smile, a spring in his step and a sparkle in his eye, Hal brought distinctive energy to many activities. He avidly supported his children Amy and Chase in their schools. Hal also assisted his wife Marianne in her work for Plan JeffCo open space initiative and the Central City Opera. He was a passionate Broncos fan and earnest dog walker in Denver parks. In retirement, Hal and Marianne lived for fifteen years in Venice, FL where they had many friends and pursuits. They enjoyed concerts and lectures while developing passable golf games. He became a long-distance cyclist and walked along the Gulf beaches before returning to Denver last year with declining health. He is survived by his wife Marianne; daughter Amy Knott Thull (Justin); son H. Chase A. Knott; grandson Spenser Lee Knott; sister Judy Knott Cayce; and brother Robert H. Knott (Judy Taylor).

