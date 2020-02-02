|
|
NewVille, Harold Lee
May 18, 1930 - January 17, 2020
Harold Lee NewVille, 89, of Lone Tree, Colorado, went to join his Lord peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Hal was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Earl and Edna NewVille on May 18, 1930. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. and M.S. in Geology and had a 32-year career as a Petroleum Geologist with Chevron Oil Company, Living and working all over the western U.S. Hal was an Avid reader as evidenced by his overflowing library. He loved golf and his Fox Hollow golf friends. He loved sweets of any kind and loved to share them with friends. Even though he was a transplanted Nebraskan, Hal loved Colorado and his mountain cabin and sharing it with family and friends. Hal was a man of quiet faith who demonstrated it in how he lived his life. He was a dear, sweet husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Fitting NewVille, sisters Erlene Bentley, sister-in-law Diane fitting, stepdaughter Lisa (Ted) Marcus, son Alan (Jan) NewVille, son Mark (Karen) NewVille, grandsons Josh, Andy and Ryan, and granddaughter Dawn. Memorial contributions can be made to s or Dumb Friends League. A Celebration of Life for Hal will be held in the spring.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020