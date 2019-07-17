|
Woods, Harold Linten (Hal)
1925 - 2018
Son (Eva and Clarence Woods), Kansas farm boy (Newton area), US Marine (WWII and Korea), student (Wichita State) husband, father, geologist (hard rock), visionary (Breckenridge ski area), inventive (Yeti snow car), teacher (DPS - East High physics), reader (everything), volunteer (Habitat for Humanity), and skilled at all things needed for improving and maintaining his long-time Franktown, Colorado home.
Hal favored khakis and turtlenecks, Scotch and Snickers, Corvairs and Jaguars and Jeeps and John Deeres, hummingbirds and schnauzers, Big Band and Bill Haley and Strauss, tulips and paintbrush, mountain summits and Cathedrals towers, sunsets and crackling wood fire, challenges and achievements.
He was a loved and revered brother-in-law, uncle, neighbor, friend, far-ranging travel companion, role model, and a gentleman - a gentle and tough man. A true exemplar of the Greatest Generation.
He is survived by his former wife, Virgie, three children - Mark, Susan, and Jan and their families and his wife of 48 years, Janet. His oldest daughter, Jerri, is deceased. And fittingly, he is also survived by The Cabin, uniter of so many lives and spirits. In the afternoon of August 13, 2018, he heard the owl call his name. Nothing Gold Can Stay. All we who loved him are grateful for having shared his life.
