|
|
Emrich, Harold W.
July 31, 1927 - March 27, 2020
Harold W. Emrich, peacefully passed away at Mercy Hospice in Durango, CO from complications with Alzheimer's Disease. Survivors are sons Steve (Beth) and Scott (Mary El) Emrich, Durango, daughter Sandy Emrich (Allen) Brock, Littleton, CO, 8 grandsons and 6 great grandchildren. Harold was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Vivian Emrich and daughter, Susan Otten. Services will be at a later date. For a full obituary, please see http://www.hoodmortuary.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2020