Ford, Harriet Hunter
Harriet, an Arvada resident for the last 50 years, was born in Nebraska in 1939.. She passed into heaven from her home peacefully on June 4, 2020. She was formerly married to Dr. John J. Ford III, MD with whom she raised 3 children: Lisa Heaton (Tim), Suzie English (Marty) and John J. Ford IV (Tammy). She raised them to be strong, resilient, loving and faithful. She was loved by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Harriet had a quick wit, an eloquent pen, a large personality and a warm heart. She was an avid and knowledgeable sports fan and could hold her own in any sports related conversation. She loved the stage as a young actor/singer and later became a local drama critic and columnist. She was a talented artist and dove into creative projects. She became an active member of Sunday Night Singles Club West and enjoyed lining up speakers and events. She was a competitor in just about any card, board or word game. She was an expert linguist, and though she fought dementia she lovingly corrected our grammar right up to the last week of her life. When asked how her day was going, "Splendid" was usually her answer. Her funeral service will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave., Arvada, CO 80002, on Tuesday, June 30th at 1pm. Donations can be made in her name to the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club foundation at https://www.mlb.com/rockies/community/colorado-rockies-foundation.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.