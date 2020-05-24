Harriet Myers
Myers, Harriet

Harriet Myers, 75, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 27, 1944. She earned her bachelor's degree in Library Science and spent some years as a librarian. Later in life she became intrigued with computers and switched career paths and worked as a computer programmer for the State of Colorado and later for the City of Denver. Harriet is survived by her good friends and neighbors, and her three beloved cats. She is greatly missed by all who knew her.




Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
