Harry George Eilenstine
1938 - 2020
Eilenstine , Harry George

Harry George Eilenstine was born in Denver, Colorado on August 1, 1938 to Harry A. Eilenstine and Margaret (Gentleman) Eilenstine. He graduated from Englewood High School. Harry passed away peacefully in Portland, Oregon on August 12, 2020 with his wife and daughter at his bedside.
Harry was a gifted amateur violinist. He loved and had a deep knowledge of classical music. Harry had a big heart and did many quiet acts of generosity and kindness to friends and strangers in his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. He will be in our hearts forever.

Harry is survived by June, his wife of 60 years; his sister Joan McCann and brother-in-law Harold McCann of Englewood, Colorado; brother Howard Eilenstine and sister-in-law Karen Eilenstine of Parker, Colorado; daughter Sabra Eilenstine of Portland, grandson Harry Laurent of Portland; granddaughter Emily-Anne Laurent, and her fiance Justin Hastrich both of Caldwell, Idaho. A service was held on August 15, officiated by Pastor James Devine. Arrangements by Husted Funeral Home.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
