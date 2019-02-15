|
|
Castle Pines, Colorado - Harry Neal Ball, 91 passed away on February 9, 2019. For years, Harry had fought a long hard battle with several different cancers that all originated from his lung cancer that metastasized. At the end, he just couldn't fight it any longer. He died peacefully with friends and family surrounding him in love. Harry was born February 15, 1927 to Giles C. Ball and Lena Musick Ball in Bristol, Tennessee. He graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor's Degree and Webster University with a Master's Degree. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1972 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was married to Helen Patricia Ball for 59 years. He is survived by his wife, Helen Ball, and their 2 sons: Alan (Lorrie) Ball and Charles (Amy) Ball; grandchildren: Emily, Ashley, Troy, Alivia and Evelyn Ball. And, his brother Freddie (Della) Ball and many nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are invited to a church service on Monday, February 18 at 10:30 am to be held at Canyons Community Church (address below). The service will be followed by a military burial at Fort Logan at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions in Memory of Harry N. Ball be sent to: Canyons Community Church, 4825 North Crowfoot Valley Road, Castle Rock, CO. 80108 (put Worship Center Fund in the memo on check).
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 15, 2019