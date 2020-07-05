1/1
Harry Rheem
1949 - 2020
Rheem, Harry
Allen, Jr.
July 10, 1949 - June 21, 2020

H. Allen Rheem, Jr. (Allen), passed away on Sunday, June 21st in Palm Springs, CA. He was born July 10, 1949 in Denver, CO, where he spent most of his life, leaving only to attend college, until he retired to Palm Springs in 2008. Allen was preceded in death by his loving parents, Harry and Franny Rheem, and sister, Nancy Ives.
Much of Allen's formative years were spent in a swimming pool. Best known for his record-setting Butterfly, he spent summers swimming for the Denver Country Club, was an All-American swimmer at Denver's George Washington High School from 1963-67 and, later, at Dartmouth College from 1968-71.
He had a successful banking career that spanned more than thirty years and was well-known throughout the Colorado banking community for his work as an Oil and Energy Lender. During these years, he also contributed his time, talent, and energy to many Denver charities, including serving on the Boards of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver and Sewall Child Development Center.
Above all, Allen was known for his kindness, sense of humor, integrity, and overall decency, treating everyone he encountered with warmth and respect. He will be remembered fondly and missed dearly by family and friends.
Allen is survived by his husband, Mark Jeselnik; his three children, Tyler Rheem, Katherine Rains, and Andrew Rheem; and his four grandchildren, Christopher Rheem, Ean and Avery Rains, and Paul Rheem.
His life will be celebrated in a private dedication of a Memorial Bench in Rocky Mountain National Park. With travel and gathering concerns still high, all other plans are on hold.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: 1) Labrador Rescuers in San Diego, CA: https://www.labrescuers.org/; or 2) Colorado Pet Pantry in Boulder, CO: https://www.coloradopetpantry.org/


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
