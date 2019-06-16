Denver Post Obituaries
|
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6425 West Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
(303) 233-3333
Harry Stevenson
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
9405 W. Florida Ave
Lakewood, CO
Vigil
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
9405 W. Florida Ave
Lakewood, CO
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
9405 W. Florida Ave
Lakewood, CO
Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Hays, KS
Harry Stevenson


Harry Stevenson Obituary
Stevenson, Harry
03/15/1941 - 06/10/2019

Harry Stevenson of Lakewood, passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1941. Harry is survived by his Wife, Mary Ann, his daughter, Janna Cescaline (Ron Cescaline), his son Christopher Stevenson (Natalie Stevenson) and his grand-children; Julie Weston (Devin Weston), Jeff Watson, Isak Stevenson and Austin Stevenson, a great grand-child, Camden Weston. He is also survived by his sister, Carol DeSantis, Michigan and a brother, Bill Stevenson, New Castle, Pennsylvania. Harry was preceded in death by his Parents, Margaret and William Stevenson, his beloved aunt Thora Williams, and his sisters Ilona Holtzapple and Sally Anderson. A viewing will be on Friday, June 21st from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by the Vigil at St. Jude Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 22nd at St. Jude Catholic Church at 11:00 am. The church address is 9405 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood, CO 80232. Harry will be laid to rest in Hays, Kansas on Monday, June 24th, 10:00 am at the St. Joseph Cemetery
Published in Denver Post from June 16 to June 21, 2019
