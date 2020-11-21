Lewis, Jr., Harry T.
1933 - 2020
Harry T. Lewis, Jr., a long-time Denver business and civic leader, died on November 11. Harry was born in Cincinnati, OH to Margretta (Borrmann) and Harry T. Lewis. The family moved to Denver when Harry was two. Harry attended East High School and earned his A.B. in Art History from Dartmouth College and his M.B.A from the Amos Tuck School of Business in 1956. He was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and spent most of his service stationed in Honolulu, HI.
Harry began his career in Denver in 1959 as a C.P.A and spent the bulk of his career as an Investment Banker in Denver with Boettcher & Co. and Dain Bosworth. In 1990 he established his own firm, Lewis Investments. Throughout his life and career, he held strong beliefs in the importance of giving back to the city and state he loved. He invested substantial time and expertise to multiple non-profit and civic organizations, guided by his viewpoint we should all strive to improve our quality of life and better the City of Denver. Harry served on numerous community boards including the Boettcher Foundation, Colorado Outward Bound School, C.S.U. Research Foundation, Colorado Forum, Dartmouth Association of the Great Divide, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Denver, Inc. and The Stapleton Foundation. In his personal life he was an avid skier and fly fisherman, loved fine art, good wine and opera, and was a passionate gardener.
Harry Lewis was predeceased by his beloved wife, Tanya (deLuise) Lewis (2001) and a son, Colin M. Lewis (2016), and is survived by his son, Kevin H. Lewis, his daughter Valerie Lewis Savoie, and grandchildren Derek and Connor Lewis, Isabelle and Duncan Lewis and Julia and Cael McCarthy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80205 www.dmns.org
or to Dartmouth College Fund, Class of 1955, 6066 Development Office, Hanover, NH 03755.