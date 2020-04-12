|
Schmidt, Harvard Franklin
9/25/35 - 4/7/20
Harv played basketball for the DC Truckers '57-60. He married Donna Groskopf in '60. He coached until '74, most notably at the Univ of Illinois, returned to Denver until he retired in 2000, moving to Loveland. He is survived by his wife, son Kendall, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild & a brother. He is preceded in death by daughter Lisa Nelson, son Kyle & a brother. Full obituary at www.viegutfuneralhome.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020