Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2400 S Colorado Blvd
Harvey Hoffman


1928 - 2019
Harvey Hoffman Obituary
Hoffman, Harvey
April 16, 1928 - March 27, 2019

Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ellen; his two sons, Kent and Todd (Kim) Hoffman; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Bridget as well as 3 great-grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and bowler who dedicated his life to making the lives of working families better. A funeral service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2400 S Colorado Blvd, on Tuesday, 4/2 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Harvey's honor to Metro Caring of Denver or to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Please share memories at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
