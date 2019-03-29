|
|
Hoffman, Harvey
April 16, 1928 - March 27, 2019
Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ellen; his two sons, Kent and Todd (Kim) Hoffman; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Bridget as well as 3 great-grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and bowler who dedicated his life to making the lives of working families better. A funeral service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2400 S Colorado Blvd, on Tuesday, 4/2 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Harvey's honor to Metro Caring of Denver or to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Please share memories at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019