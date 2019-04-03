|
Barnard, Harvey Pettibone, III
08/01/1939 - 03/29/2019
Harvey passed away on March 29, 2019 at the age of 79 with family at his side. He was born August 1, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas to Francis and Harvey P. Barnard Jr. The family moved to Denver when Harvey was 3 and he remained in Denver throughout his life. He attended Denver Country Day, Denver East High School, followed by attendance at Menlo College in Menlo, California and Denver University. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 56 years, two daughters, Toby Barnard Pleszkun and Molly Barnard Grant, a son in law, Greg Pleszkun, four grandchildren, Maxwell, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Henry, a sister Judie Kenney (Brian Kenney) and a brother, David Barnard. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob Barnard. He became interested in the financial industry in his late twenties and continued as a stockbroker until months before his death. Known as Harv or III, he was recognized for his honesty, integrity, and loyalty to his clients and his family. In recent years, his courage and strong will to battle ill health were a source of amazement and inspiration to his doctors and to all who knew him. He lived each day to the fullest with enthusiasm and he looked forward to the next with great optimism. The family wants to give special thanks to Harvey's working partner, Mark Luis, Paula Bower, and Denise Davidson and his lifelong friends. The family will celebrate his life privately. If desired, contributions may be made to the Respiratory Department at Denver National Jewish Health or to The Denver Hospice Center at Lowry.
https://www.nationaljewish.org/giving
https://thedenverhospice.org/giving/give-donate/
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019