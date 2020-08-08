1/1
Heather McKenzie
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKenzie, Heather
(Ritchie, Slifer)
August 13, 1938 - July 27, 2020

It is with sadness and fond memories that we honour the life of Heather McKenzie (Ritchie, Slifer). Born August 13, 1938 in Montreal, Quebec and deceased July 27, 2020 in Denver Colorado. Heather is predeceased by sister Sandra and mourned by brother Jim, sister-in-law Heather, nieces and nephews Jim, Cynthia, Greg, Kerry, Jennifer, Melissa, Chloe, MacKenzie, Joy Kylie and many adoring friends. Her generous spirit, infectious laugh, deep caring ways, and creative artistry in all she touched will be deeply missed. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 6, 2020
Aunt Heather, you will always remembered and cherished. I still recall as a small boy visiting you in Vail. I had the time of my life.
Love... Jim and Charmaine Ritchie
Toronto, ON
August 1, 2020
After 70 years , still enjoyed our chats. We will meet again, love , Audrey
Audrey Carruthers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved