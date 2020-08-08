McKenzie, Heather
(Ritchie, Slifer)
August 13, 1938 - July 27, 2020
It is with sadness and fond memories that we honour the life of Heather McKenzie (Ritchie, Slifer). Born August 13, 1938 in Montreal, Quebec and deceased July 27, 2020 in Denver Colorado. Heather is predeceased by sister Sandra and mourned by brother Jim, sister-in-law Heather, nieces and nephews Jim, Cynthia, Greg, Kerry, Jennifer, Melissa, Chloe, MacKenzie, Joy Kylie and many adoring friends. Her generous spirit, infectious laugh, deep caring ways, and creative artistry in all she touched will be deeply missed. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.