Wolfel, Helen A
01/12/1924 - 01/28/2020
Helen A. Wolfel passed away at the age of 96 on January 28, 2020. She was born in Coplay, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1924 and her parents, Stephen and Mary, were immigrants from Hungary. She was one of six children (Mary, Anna, Theresa, Stella, Stephen) and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was married to Edward L. Wolfel on February 13, 1945 and spent 72 happy years with Ed until he passed away on August 19, 2017. She worked all her life as a seamstress, finally retiring in 1969. She and Ed spent many years traveling to central Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. In 1998 they moved from their home in Hokendauqua, Pennsylvania to Denver to spend more time with their grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to her family and was the matriarch of the Wolfel clan. She is survived by her son, Eugene, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and her grandchildren: Zach, Allie, and Hunter. Her funeral will be at Christ the King Church in Denver and her ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband's at Fort Logan.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2020