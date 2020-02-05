Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Wolfel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Wolfel


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Wolfel Obituary
Wolfel, Helen A
01/12/1924 - 01/28/2020

Helen A. Wolfel passed away at the age of 96 on January 28, 2020. She was born in Coplay, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1924 and her parents, Stephen and Mary, were immigrants from Hungary. She was one of six children (Mary, Anna, Theresa, Stella, Stephen) and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was married to Edward L. Wolfel on February 13, 1945 and spent 72 happy years with Ed until he passed away on August 19, 2017. She worked all her life as a seamstress, finally retiring in 1969. She and Ed spent many years traveling to central Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. In 1998 they moved from their home in Hokendauqua, Pennsylvania to Denver to spend more time with their grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to her family and was the matriarch of the Wolfel clan. She is survived by her son, Eugene, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and her grandchildren: Zach, Allie, and Hunter. Her funeral will be at Christ the King Church in Denver and her ashes will be laid to rest next to her husband's at Fort Logan.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -